WKYT Conversations with Victor Puente and Andrea Walker - Ep. 16 - Sam Dick Pt. 2

On the latest episode of WKYT Conversations, Victor and Andrea sat down with longtime WKYT evening anchor Sam Dick to continue their discussion.

In this second part, they talk about Sam's trips covering Final Fours and national championships with the Kentucky men's basketball team.

They also discuss Sam's steps to becoming an Eagle Scout and the work he continues to do with the Boy Scouts.

Victor and Andrea interview a variety of WKYT personalities and people behind the scenes to give you an inside look at the people who work to bring you the news on a daily basis.

