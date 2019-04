On the latest episode of WKYT Conversations, Victor and Andrea talk with Steve Hartman, one of the most well-known storytellers in the world.

Hartman's uplifting stories highlight everyday people.

He is known for his award-winning series, Everybody Has a Story and currently his On the Road stories air on the CBS Evening News.

Victor and Andrea were excited to talk to him for his first podcast experience.

