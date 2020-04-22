WKYT Fact Check | How does Ky. testing compare to our neighbors?

Kentucky state leaders are talking more about steps to re-open the economy, and testing is a big part of that conversation.

Even though capacity has ramped up a lot since the beginning of the state's coronavirus response, officials say it is still not quite good enough.

"Right now with the tools we have available, I would say the testing capacity we have is only about a third of what we need it to be, maybe a fourth of what we need it to be," Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said during the state's daily briefing on Tuesday.

Statistics do show Kentucky lagging behind our neighboring states when it comes to testing. [See the full data set in the embedded tweet thread below.]

Testing is a big part of the conversation about re-opening the economy, but state officials have said Kentucky isn't yet where it needs to be.



So how do we compare to our neighboring states? Here's the data. A few observations follow in this thread. pic.twitter.com/eryWC37ODq — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 22, 2020

When comparing testing numbers on a level playing field, Kentucky has performed 746 tests per 100,000 residents. That is lower than any neighboring state, except Virginia. Of the two states we often hear comparisons about: it is slightly behind Ohio; Tennessee has tested about double that number per 100,000 residents.

"Our testing capacity has increased dramatically in what we're able to do, though it's got to be fully deployed," Gov. Andy Beshear said at his briefing on Tuesday. "But we have a long way to go from there."

Additional federal funding for testing will hopefully help as the state moves along, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a phone interview recorded Wednesday for Kentucky Newsmakers with Bill Bryant.

"We're basically doing testing on a 'Manhattan Project' basis," McConnell said. "In other words, all in on testing with the $25 billion that cleared the Senate yesterday and will clear the House tomorrow."

Experts say in the absence of a vaccine, widespread testing is key to reopening the economy.

Our analysis also shows less than 10 percent of Kentucky tests right now end up as positive confirmed cases. That puts the state roughly in the middle of the pack percentage-wise compared to its border states.

Kentucky has seen 3.83 coronavirus-related deaths per 100,000 residents. Ohio's is slightly higher, at 4.60, and Tennessee's is lower, at 2.30 per 100,000 residents.

[Explore testing data on page 5 of the interactive graphic below.]

