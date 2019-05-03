LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT ) - The Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May every year, and typically draws a crowd of 155,000 people. It is the longest continually held sporting event in America, and it is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. Often called “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports”, the Kentucky Derby receives this nickname from the approximate length of time it takes the winner to run from the starting gate to the finish line.
WKYT Interactive | Counting down to the Kentucky Derby
Posted: Fri 10:58 AM, May 03, 2019