WKYT Interactive | Growing or shrinking? Statistics for every Kentucky county

The growing divide between a population boom around Kentucky's cities and the mass exodus in the state's rural areas continues to pick up steam, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

With an 18.8 percent increase, Scott County ranks as the fastest growing county in the state between 2010 and 2018 bringing its latest population to 56,031.

On the shrinking side, Census estimates show every county in eastern Kentucky lost population since 2010, and the region is home to eight of the ten sharpest declines.