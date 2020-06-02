WKYT Investigates | A closer look at Lexington Police body camera policies

Police body cameras have received a lot of attention in the past few days.

The Louisville officers involved with that fatal shooting early Monday morning didn’t have their cameras operating. We talked to some local agencies about their policies requiring officers to have their cameras rolling.

It was 2016 when Lexington police put body-worn cameras on their patrol and traffic officers. Their policy says once activated they are required to record the entire incident or encounter without interruption until that event is over or the officer has left the scene.

They tell us everyone who was wearing a camera who was working these protests, was required to have them on.

Versailles police also have them and say they help with public trust, by giving people transparency.

"Use of body cameras by our patrol officers has been a tremendous benefit for us for a number of different reasons," Assistant Chief Rob Young said. "People think that we are just using it to gather evidence but there is a much greater benefit to be gleaned from the use in the field other than just getting evidence."

In Lexington, supervisors are responsible for making sure officers are using those cameras properly. And the Public Integrity unit conducts a random monthly audit of at least 20 BWC recordings. Young says in Versailles, there’ve been instances of people filing complaints against officers, and then dropping then, once they know the incident was on camera.

"Having the body cameras has been a benefit in so many different respects," Young said. "Including the avoiding of bogus complaints against our officers."

In Lexington, if it’s found that an officer fails to activate a body-worn camera when they should have, that’s reviewed by a supervisor and the Public Integrity Unit. That officer could be reprimanded or even put on unpaid suspension.

How long Lexington Police keeps that video depends on the type of encounter. Everything is kept at least 30 days, traffic citations are one year, recordings from crime scenes are based on manual retention, so, those are kept. as long as needed.