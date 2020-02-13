WKYT Investigates | Stalking

The statistics on stalking can be frightening.

Research is showing younger women are more likely to be victims, and technology could be making the problem worse.

A professor at the University of Kentucky has devoted her career to studying what she calls "silent suffering."

"There's so many people that experience this, then they don't talk about it," explains Dr. TK Logan, "breaking that silence will empower the victim, but staying silent empowers the stalker."

Dr. Logan has conducted more than a dozen studies and written more than a hundred articles on stalking. She's found the victims, the people most likely to be stalked, are women between the ages of 18 and 24.

"You're out and about and meeting people, meeting new people," Dr. Logan notes.

Dr. Logan's studies show technology is making it easier for stalkers to keep up with victims.

"It just creates this great tool for stalkers to use to harass and intimidate, control, threaten, threaten friends and family, so it's just another level, another tool," she explains.

Current numbers show one in six women will be stalked at some point in their life. That number for a Kentucky woman is even higher, one in four.

"Someone may be experience stalking, but for them, they may not recognize it as such," says Taryn Henning, the director of UK's Violence Intervention and Prevention Center. "A lot of folks who experience stalking from a former partner or a current partner. And so we do see intersections with that, between dating violence and stalking."

Henning and Dr. Logan are using technology, too, to help victims.

Dr. Logan created a web-based nonprofit that produces mini-docs on stalking. You can access the videos at OutrageUs.org.

She also created a 48-question assessment a victim, or a friend of a victim can take to identify stalking.

You can access the assessment at StalkingRisk.com.