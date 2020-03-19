WKYT Investigates | The fight against COVID-19

Health departments across the nation are fighting coronavirus with bare-bones budgets.

They've dealt with years of both state and federal cuts.

WKYT Investigates visited Harrison County's WEDCO Health Department. They were the first with a confirmed COVID-19 case in Kentucky.

"We joke about in our department operations center that we've vacated our day jobs," said Dr. Cystal Miller, WEDCO's health director. "Out of ground zero patient, our very first patient, we had 52 contacts that had come into contact with her, that we had to isolate. So that tells you the manpower that we need on the investigative side in the health department that we need to do our jobs."

Dr. Miller has been the public health director at WEDCO in Cynthiana for 12 years.

Across the state, health department leaders are doing the same work as Dr. Miller and her team. They're identifying cases, tracking contacts, and following up with potential exposures.

"COVID-19 in general, whether it be in Clark County or not, we do see this community spread that we're now dealing with. We're gearing up and preparing for additional cases," said Clark County's Public Health Director, Rebecca Kissick. She has two state staff, and four of her full-time staff tracking COVID cases, only one so far confirmed.

The work is taking away from the jobs they'd normally be doing to help their rural community.

"We've had to pull back both in light of the governor's recommendations, those social distancing and that kind of thing, but also in a response mode," Kissick noted. "Any time that you're pulling stuff out to really kinda be focused in another area, we're gonna recognize a hole and a gap and that is definitely something that we're gonna struggle with."

Kissick joined the Clark County Health Department in 2017. She's gone from a staff of about 50 to now 30. In Miller's first three years at WEDCO, she had to cut her staff by 20%.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department hasn't cut staff recently, but they have cut resources.

"We've had to make some changes in the way we operate our facilities. We've had to make some changes in the actual sites," said Dr. Kraig Humbaugh. He's been Lexington's Commissioner of Health since 2016. "We're in the Kentucky Retirement System along with most of our sister health departments, and that has been a challenge for us as you all know for the last few years."

Now, their challenge is identifying and isolating COVID-19 cases.

"When the health department is doing their job on a daily basis, before COVID got here, you don't hear from the health department because we are handling food inspections, if you don't have an outbreak of foodborne illness that means your health department is doing what they should do. If you don't have flu outbreaks then your health department is doing what they should do," said Dr. Miller.

All three of the directors WKYT talked to, talked about their gratitude for the staff they do have, men and women filling roles they didn't expect to take.

"I've been really amazed and really gratified at our team members because so many are willing to get in there and learn a new skill and be trained to do things that are just a little bit out of their normal comfort zone to help the epidemiologists for instance or assist the nurses or assist with our public education," noted Dr. Humbaugh.