WKYT, Lexington business teaming up to help people affected by Tenn. storms

WKYT and a Lexington business are teaming up to help people affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee.

Our Nashville Strong shirts are $20 apiece. 100-percent of the proceeds are being donated to the American Red Cross for tornado relief.

It's hard to imagine what the people of Tennessee are going through right now, but through a partnership with Kentucky Branded, we're making it easy to lend a helping hand.

Like many Kentuckians, Anna Mason at Kentucky Branded has close ties to the Volunteer state.

"Nashville is one of my favorite cities," Mason said. "I love to go there quite often, especially on the weekends, so I felt devastation and heartbreak for the people of Nashville."

Tennesseeans need all the help they can get right now.

With that in mind, Kentucky Branded is partnering with our team here at WKYT along with 98.1 The Bull and the American Red Cross for a t-shirt fundraiser.

[RELATED: WKYT to hold ‘Kentucky Cares’ relief drive for Tennessee tornado victims]

"Considering the SEC tournament coming up there next week, so it's going to have a basketball theme along with the Nashville strong image," Mason said.

Kentucky Branded has had success with similar fundraisers in the past.

Both the company and its customers understand that a shirt is a way to show solidarity and support for our neighbors.

"It's people coming together to help a community, to help a place that people love to visit," Mason said. "it's just humans helping humans."

The shirts will be available online starting tonight, and in-stores this Friday.

Our Nashville Strong shirts are $20 apiece.

100-percent of the proceeds are being donated to the American Red Cross for tornado relief.