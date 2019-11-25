WKYT flies over finished 'Restaurant Row' project in Magoffin County

After three years of construction, 'Restaurant Row' along the Mountain Parkway is finished in Magoffin County.

The new section of the Mountain Parkway is four lanes wide. It's 2.4 miles long and runs from where the old Mountain Parkway had previously ended to just east of the KY 114 junction at Rock House Road.

“In the coming months, crews will be working on smaller finishing touches along Restaurant Row that will be less visible to the public,” says Marshall Carrier, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s project manager for the Mountain Parkway Expansion.

This is the first extension of the Mountain Parkway since it was built in the early 1960s.

The Restaurant Row segment was partially funded by a $24 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant.

The project also included the construction of two access roads and new intersections.

“The people of Salyersville are excited for the improvements that will make the Parkway safer and more enjoyable to drive on, but we’re also excited about the increase in business it will bring to Salyersville,” said Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd.