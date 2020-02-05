WKYT legend Barbara Bailey to be inducted into Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

A big congratulations to a WKYT legend!

Longtime anchor Barbara Bailey will be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame this year.

Barbara marked her 40th anniversary at WKYT last summer.

She started as a new assistant in 1979. Four decades later she remains on the air and is considered a trailblazer for women in Lexington television news.

Last fall, Barbara received the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Mic Hall of Fame award.

She will be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in March.

We also want to congratulate Steve Crump a reporter at our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C. He is also part of the hall of fame class.

Crump is a Kentucky native and a former reporter at WKYT.