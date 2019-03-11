WKYT teams with Paul Miller Ford, Fortune Collision for Alabama tornado relief

WKYT is teaming with Paul Miller Ford and Fortune Collision to help tornado relief efforts in Alabama.

It was a week ago Sunday when an EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County, Alabama, taking the lives of 23 people. In addition, it left many homeless and caused an estimated $12 million in property damage.

We are now asking Kentuckians to join us to "Stand For Alabama." You can take non-perishable food items, personal care products or baby supplies to Paul Miller Ford on New Circle Road or any of the five Fortune Collision Centers in central Kentucky. We will be accepting donations through Thursday, and the items will be sent to Alabama Friday.

