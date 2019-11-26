WKYT to air 'UK Football: Six Days 'til Saturday' presented by Kroger Simple Truth

WKYT is taking fans behind the scenes of the University of Kentucky's football program with "UK Football: Six Days 'til Saturday" presented by Kroger Simple Truth.

This special will guide fans through the day-by-day process it takes to get the team ready for game day Saturday, including practice, meals, family night, and getting all of the equipment ready.

"UK Football: Six Days 'til Saturday" presented by Kroger Simple Truth will air at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on WKYT.