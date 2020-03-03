WKYT to hold ‘Kentucky Cares’ relief drive for Tennessee tornado victims

After tornadoes left a trail of destruction in Tennessee, WKYT and 98.1 The Bull are teaming up with the American Red Cross to help relief efforts.

By donating to Friday’s American Red Cross relief effort, Kentuckians can show they stand with Tennesseans after the devastating tornadoes.

“While the full impact of the tornadoes still isn’t known, we felt it’s important for us to work with the American Red Cross to raise money to help those impacted in Tennessee,” said WKYT Vice President & General Manager Jeff Anderson.

American Red Cross board members and volunteers will be taking donations over the phone at WKYT between 3 and 7 p.m. Friday.

Click here to donate online.