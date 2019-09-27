WKYT was asked to leave Friday's Douglass football game; We ask why

Frederick Douglass High School took on Scott County High School during Friday night's football game.

It's a well-known rivalry and arguably one of the biggest games played in Kentucky for this night on the football calendar.

WKYT's Shelby Smithson went to cover fans at the game but was turned away by school officials after about 15 minutes of being on school property.

Smithson saw plenty of fans excited for the game and just about every parking spot was full along with cars parked along the road.

After shooting some video, a man who identified himself as a principal at Douglass High School approached Smitson and asked what she was doing at the game.

Smithson explained she was there to cover fan reaction and wanted to see if school officials made any extra preparations for the game.

That principal told Smithson is she was not there to cover the game then she had to leave. He said it was a district-wide policy for all media outlets.

WKYT reached out to the spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools, Lisa Deffendall, about the situation.

"We have no policies restricting the media at football games," said Deffendall.

Deffendall also told us she was working with officials at Douglass High School to figure out what might've happened, and apologized for the situation.

Another man in Douglass High School apparel told Smithson if she wanted to interview someone she needed to do it off the property.

After the interaction, Smithson left the property.