WKYT wins several top honors at KAPB awards

Members of the WKYT team won two first place and four second place awards from the Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters.

Meteorologist Chris Johnson won first place for best weather anchor. Johnson’s win marked the third year in a row one of WKYT’s meteorologists won the first place honor.

Lee K. Howard won first place in the sports feature competitor for his story “A Wish Granted.”

WKYT special projects photographer/producer Barton Bill won second place for best TV editor. Bill along with reporter Miranda Combs won second place in the public affairs reporting category for their investigation into “Fake Service Dogs.”

Evening anchor Sam Dick, who first started working at WKYT in 1979, won second place for best TV anchor.

For ongoing coverage of safety concerns in Kentucky public schools, WKYT won second place in the continuing coverage competition.

WKYT also won second place for best sports prep show for “WKYT Game Time.”

In addition, WKYT digital producer and University of Kentucky senior Brady Trapnell won second place awards in the college competition for best public affairs, news story, and television reporter.

