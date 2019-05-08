WKYT's Angela Reighard, Matthew Rand competing in 'Dancing with the Lexington Stars'

WKYT's Angela Reighard and Matthew Rand are competing in the ninth annual "Dancing with the Lexington Stars."

The Rotary Club of Lexington is hosting the charity event Saturday night from 6 - 11 p.m. at the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa.

Reighard and Rand are asking for donations to Surgery on Sunday, which provides no-cost, life-saving procedures for uninsured and underinsured individuals not qualifying for government assistance. The Rotary Club of Lexington Endowment supports charities locally and internationally.

"Never in a million years did I think WE would be in a dancing competition!" Reighard says. "This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that has pushed me so far out of my comfort zone. Dancing at home is one thing, in front of hundreds of people is another."

"As Angela said, this experience has pushed me way outside of my comfort zone, but considering the great cause our hard work is going toward, I couldn't be happier to step up to the challenge," Rand said. "Everyone in this competition has such big hearts, and that also goes for our dance instructors at Arthur Murray -- we couldn't do it without them!"

You can vote for Reighard and Rand and support their cause by clicking here.

Tickets are still on sale for the event.