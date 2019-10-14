WKYT's Barbara Bailey receives Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame Award

WKYT's Barbara Bailey has received the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Mic Hall of Fame Award.

Bailey has worked at WKYT for 40 years and is considered a trailblazer for women in Lexington television news. She worked her way up from being a newsroom assistant to one of the station's longtime anchors.

Over the course of her four decades at WKYT, Barbara was there as the University of Kentucky won national championships in basketball and as the community dealt with tragedies.

Beyond the walls of the station, Barbara has been an active part of the community serving on the boards of numerous organizations. Bailey is a native of Harlan and a graduate of Harlan High School and the University of Kentucky.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton proclaimed July 2 as Barbara Bailey Day to signify her 40th anniversary with WKYT.

Prior to her work in television, Barbara was a general assignment reporter for The Harlan Daily Enterprise and also taught journalism at Asbury College.