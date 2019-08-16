WLEX permanently removes Matt Jones from 'Hey Kentucky!'

Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX has announced Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones will not return to its 7:30 p.m. program 'Hey Kentucky!'

WLEX pulled Jones from the show in July while he considers a run for U.S. Senate. He has still not made a final decision on whether he will run for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The decision comes one day after Jones announced he is working on a book about Mitch McConnell titled "Mitch Please!"

"WLEX has an obligation to fairness across its platforms and we believe this decision is consistent with that commitment," WLEX vice president and general manager Pat Dalbey said in an article on the station's website.

Jones tweeted Friday afternoon, stating the decision was because he is authoring the book, which is critical of McConnell.

"I disagree strongly with this decision but it is what it is," Jones tweeted. "I will continue to pursue my passions and beliefs, regardless of the result."

Rt. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath has already announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan has also announced he will challenge McConnell in the Republican primary.