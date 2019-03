WWE Live! is coming to The Corbin Arena in May.

The show will feature WWE Smackdown stars Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and the New Day along with others.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster Thursday at 10 a.m with the code 'SUPLEX.'

Tickets go on sale to the public for the May 6 show on Friday at 10 a.m.