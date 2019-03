WWE is bringing Monday Night Raw to Rupp Arena for the first time in nine years.

Tickets will go on sale Friday for the Apr. 29 show, and prices range from $15.50 to $105.50.

Roman Reigns, who recently announced his return to WWE after a cancer battle, is scheduled to be on the show.

Other wrestlers scheduled for the event are Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Alexa Bliss.

The live USA television show is watched by millions every week.