WWE wants to rename Corbin, Ky. after superstar King Corbin

World Wrestling Entertainment wants to rename a southern Kentucky city after one of their wrestlers.

To promote this Sunday's WWE Live! event at the Corbin Arena, the company is kicking off a grassroots campaign to have the city of Corbin renamed King Corbin, Kentucky.

WWE representatives, as well as a WWE camera crew, will be out in front of the Colonel Sanders statue in downtown Corbin Sunday afternoon, collecting signatures for a peition for the name change.

The crew will also be handing out free tickets for Sunday's show at the Corbin Arena.

WWE Live! will feature various WWE Raw and Smackdown stars, including The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton

Tickets purchased for the May and October 2019 events will be honored.

