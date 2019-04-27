WWII veteran, KY native, to be laid to rest near Trimble Co. hometown

A veteran and Kentucky native killed in the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest near his hometown of Milton, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

According to sister-station WAVE, Navy Fireman 3rd Class Willard Irvin Lawson served aboard the USS Oklahoma. After his death, he was listed as Missing In Action, as his remains could not be identified.

A military initiative in 2015 attempted to identify veteran’s remains using DNA. Lawson was identified in that process.

Lawson’s body arrived in Louisville on Friday. He will be buried on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Madison, Indiana, just across the river from Milton, Kentucky, where he first registered for military service.

