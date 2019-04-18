WWII veteran celebrates 93rd birthday after getting more than 130,000 cards

A World War II veteran from Marlow has around 130,000 birthday cards to help him celebrate his birthday. Recil Troxel turned 93 on Wednesday. A few months ago, his family asked people to send him cards because he loves getting the mail every day.

Recil is a huge Oklahoma State University fan, so the school’s mascot, Pistol Pete, dropped by to wish him a “happy birthday”.

"He loves him,” his daughter Liz Anderson said. “He will talk about it for days and days and days that he was here. It's just amazing. It's amazing what everybody has done."

Recil couldn't help but smile and laugh as people filled the room to help him celebrate his birthday.

"I didn't figure I'd live this long, but I guess I have," he said.

The OSU alumni association president, Blaire Atkinson, wanted Pistol Pete to visit Recil because they said he represents what it means to be loyal and true.

"Being a cowboy is something different,” she said. “We really are a family at OSU and really the wearing the colors orange and black and the family that it represents, and you can tell here with Recil's family that they have a deep heritage."

OSU students, administrators, and even the president of the university joined the effort. The school brought around 100 cards down from Stillwater.

The 93-year-old was in good spirits when we were there, but his daughter said that wasn't the case this morning possibly due to his cancer treatment earlier this week.

"He felt bad all yesterday," Anderson said. “He got up today feeling bad."

Refusing to see him down on his birthday Anderson let him in on Pistol Pete's surprise. She said even though he's started cancer treatment, she and her dad still spend hours every day opening boxes and cards people sent him from all 50 states and as far away as Antarctica.

"He loves it,” she said. “The treatments make him tired, but he loves it. He loves reading the cards."

And one more package was dropped off for him at the end of his birthday party showing the love and support isn’t ending anytime soon.

