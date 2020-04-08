Waffle House sells out of waffle mix in 4 hours

(CNN) - Waffle House just found out its signature product is as popular online as in its restaurants.

With most locations closed, a plan to sell its popular waffle mix through its website was an unexpected success.

Waffle House announced Wednesday that it sold out of its bags of waffle mix in just four hours.

The company didn't know there was such pent-up demand for its signature waffles.

On Twitter, the company says they are re-ordering and should have the mix re-stocked next week.

Once available, you can add your own chocolate chips, syrup or sprinkles to the waffles, but you will have to make your own hash browns - smothered and covered, of course.

