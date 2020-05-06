Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr transferring to Kentucky

Wake Forest 7-foot center Olivier Sarr told ESPN Wednesday afternoon that he is transferring to Kentucky.

He put his name in the transfer portal after Wake Forest fired Danny Manning. When Steve Forbes was hired from East Tennessee State, the Wake coaching staff met with Sarr over the weekend, but he ultimately chose to play for John Calipari.

"I felt that was the best fit and the best opportunity for me," Sarr told ESPN. "Being able to play for that great program and showcase my winning drive on that stage. Coach Cal made me understand that I was needed over there."

Sarr also told ESPN that he heard from more than a dozen schools, including Duke, Gonzaga, Florida State and Baylor.

He averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

As of right now, he will have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless he receives a waiver to play right away from the NCAA.