Walgreens expanding COVID-19 testing in Kentucky

Walgreens is expanding COVID-19 testing in seven states, including Kentucky.

According to a news release from the company, testing could start as early as this week.

The company said the sites will utilize new tests, which deliver results in a matter of minutes.

Exact locations are still being finalized between Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The company plans to have them in hot spots with escalating rates of COVID-19. The plan is to test 3,000 people per day.

“Walgreens remains committed to working with federal, state and local governments, as well as industry partners to meet the needs of the communities we serve across the country during the pandemic,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president. “We’re continuing to do everything we can, both with our own resources and also by partnering with others, to serve as an access point within the community for COVID-19 testing. Opening our first drive-thru testing location last month has allowed us to quickly learn and develop an efficient and scalable process, and we’re pleased to be working with Abbott to help accelerate our efforts, and to enable quick results for those being tested.”

Walgreens will dedicate temporary space outside of stores. Testing will be overseen by pharmacists. Testing is free, but patients will have to pre-register and schedule an appointment.

Other states included are Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.