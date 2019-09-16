Walk for Recovery in Frankfort celebrates people recovering from addiction

Starting at the end of Capitol Avenue, the march to the Kentucky State Capitol today was one full of hope. Some walkers were there to celebrate their own recovery, while others were honoring loved ones who lost battles to addiction.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Kentucky State Capitol for the 2019 Walk for Recovery. (WKYT)

"If I go half the length for my recovery as I did to find my drugs and alcohol, the sky is the limit," Walker Gina Jones said.

Many people took part to spread awareness about the opioid epidemic and educate the public. For the walkers who are in the midst of their journey to full recovery, the gathering was just more motivation to keep fighting.

"We're not going to hide behind a closed door anymore, we're showing that we're addicts and we know that we can recover," Walker Shawn Maynard said.

Speakers at the event included Governor Matt Bevin and Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy's Van Ingram, who also announced Kentucky's overdose deaths are seeing a 15 percent reduction.

Kentucky's reduction is triple the national average of just five percent.