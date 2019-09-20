Walker Hayes visits patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital

Country music artist Walker Hayes is in Lexington for a performance and made a stop at Kentucky Children's Hospital before getting on stage.

Hayes is in Lexington to play at Oktoberfest but says giving back is important to him.

"I love children. I have six of them, Lainey and I also lost our seventh. Children are dear to me and I feel like they are part of my fanbase. When you walk into a children's hospital you think 'I'm going to be sad' but they aren't, they are like the happiest place on earth," said Hayes.

Doctors at the hospital say days like this are important for the big picture of what they are aiming to provide those spending some time at Kentucky Children's.

"There is a lot of magic that happens in a children's hospital. A lot of dreams that happen and these interactions are so pivotal to what we do. It's not just about the kids they visit it's about the families as well," said Dr. Scottie B. Day, Physician in Chief.

Hayes says visiting kids, especially in hospitals, puts things into perspective.

Hayes is performing Friday at Christ the King's Oktoberfest.