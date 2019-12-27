Walter McCarty placed on administrative leave at University of Evansville

The University of Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave.

UE says it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to violate its Title IX policy.

At this time, university officials say they do not intend to publicly discuss or disclose any specific details related to the investigation.

A national law firm will conduct the investigation.

Bennie Seltzer will serve as interim head coach of the Men’s Basketball team.

Seltzer previously served as head coach of Samford University and held assistant coaching positions at the University of Oklahoma, Marquette University, Indiana University, and Washington State University.