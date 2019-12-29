‘Walter’ the warthog, Cincinnati Zoo favorite, passes away

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is reporting that their popular warthog, “Walter,” passed away Saturday.

Walter was a favorite among guests and zoo employees and had participated as an animal ambassador in the zoo’s “Wild Encounters” program before growing out of the program.

A post on the zoo’s Facebook page states that Walter still would respond when called by name while he lived in the African Savannah exhibit.

According to zoo officials, Walter was examined by veterinarians after his eating significantly slowed on Saturday. Vets say they discovered he had an extremely enlarged bladder that was most likely caused by a blocked urethra.

Walter did not show any previous signs of discomfort, and zoo officials say by the time they discovered the problem, it was too late.

