Want season tickets for UK Football? Most of them are cheaper for next season

UK Athletics announced 2020 football season ticket prices on Friday.

UK Football is coming off its fourth-consecutive bowl trip and its second-straight bowl championship team.

New season tickets will go on sale Feb. 14.

More than half of ticket prices and K Fund donations are cheaper for the upcoming season at Kroger Field.

UK Football has seven home games next season compared to the eight in the previous season.

The schedule includes SEC matchups against South Carolina (Sept. 26), Vanderbilt (Oct. 17), Mississippi State (Nov. 14) and Georgia (Nov. 21). UK will also host nonconference foes Eastern Michigan (Sept. 5), Kent State (Sept. 19) and Eastern Illinois (Oct. 10).

The season ticket price in green and yellow sections (1-3, 9-22, 30-31, and select rows in 203-204, 208-209 and 224-228) has decreased by $25 to $340 apiece. UK is also decreasing associated K Fund donations in rows 25+ of sections 4 and 8 and in rows 2-8 of sections 204 and 208 by $75 apiece.

Pricing in premium seating areas (Loge Level, Woodford Reserve Mezzanine Club and Field Level Club) will increase to $500 per ticket, with associated K Fund donations unchanged.

UK will offer special pricing during an Early Signing Period to 2019 season ticket holders.

Season ticket holders who renew by Feb. 7 and either pay in full or enroll in a payment plan will be able to lock in their 2020 tickets at Early Signing Period pricing.

2020 Season Ticket Pricing (Plus Applicable Per-Seat K Fund Donations)

Early Signing Period – Prices available to 2019 season ticket holders who renew by Feb. 7



Premium Seating – $410



Standard – $329/$319



200-Level Public Sideline – $299



200-Level Public Corner – $239



New Season Ticket Sales and Renewals after Feb. 7 – View a 2020 season pricing chart here



Premium Seating – $500



Standard – $365/$340



200-Level Public Sideline – $320



200-Level Public Corner – $250



2020 Parking Pricing (Plus Applicable Per-Permit K Fund Donations)

Parking pricing for the 2020 season will decrease based on UK having one fewer home game. Associated K Fund donations are unchanged.

Pricing – View a 2020 season parking map here