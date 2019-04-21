Want to vote in the May primary? Make sure you're registered by Monday's deadline

Even though Kentucky's primary election day is about a month away, Monday marks the deadline for people to register to vote. You can register to vote here.

Governor/Lieutenant Governor



Secretary of State



Attorney General



Auditor of Public Accounts



State Treasurer



Commissioner of Agriculture



Voter turnout in the last election for governor back in 2015 was around 30 percent. On Sunday's Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT's Bill Bryant talked with UK Law Professor Josh Douglas about improving that.

"Other places have automatic voter registration, where the state automatically puts people on the voter rolls, based on the information they have, or even same-day registration, where they can register and vote at the same time at the polls. And those states have the highest turnout," said Douglas, an election law and voting rights expert, whose book about voting rights reform, "Vote for US: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting" was just released. "In fact, a recent study showed that the states with the highest turnout have either automatic registration or same-day registration. The states with the lowest turnout have a registration deadline of three or four weeks before election day."

Kentucky's restrictive procedures for absentee ballots and no early voting also can discourage or depress voter turnout, Douglas said.

If you want to do your part and make sure you exercise your right to vote, mark a couple of dates on your calendar:





Monday, April 22 : Deadline to register to vote in the primary election.

Tuesday, May 14 : Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary election.

Tuesday, May 21 : Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 7 : Deadline to register to vote in the general election.

Tuesday, October 29 : Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the general election.

Tuesday, November 5: General Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



You can find the complete election schedule with important dates here

If you still need to register or update your registration, you can do it online at GoVoteKy.com, by mail to your county clerk's office or in person at your county clerk's office. You can find more information here.

