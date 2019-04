Police in one Kentucky city are looking for a man who has an active warrant for his arrest.

The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for 35-year-old Christopher Gregory.

Gregory is 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds.

The man has tattoos covering the top of his head, and he also has the words "Irish Pride" tattooed where his eyebrows will be.

If you have any information on Gregory's whereabouts, you are asked to call (270) 393-4000.