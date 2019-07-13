Wanted man identified, in critical condition after McCracken Co. crash

A man wanted in the death of a Graves County inmate has been identified as the individual hurt in a serious single-vehicle car crash in McCracken County back on June 26.

Sister station KFVS reports that Mark Basham is in critical condition after the wreck.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the crash site on Old Mayfield Road where the driver had been thrown from the vehicle after hitting a utility pole and then slamming into a tree.

Deputies say while investigating the scene, they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from McBride Mack Truck Sales in Paducah.

With assistance from Kentucky State Police, the driver was identified as Basham, who is wanted on second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Graves County inmate Rodney Evans.

