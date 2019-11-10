Wanton endangerment, DUI charge for Lexington woman after collision

A Lexington woman faces numerous charges, including DUI, after a collision Saturday evening.

Police say they were called to the wreck on East New Circle and Meadow Lane around 9:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene say they asked the driver, identified as 26-year-old Raquel Lopez, if she had been drinking, to which she reportedly replied, “Yes, I have. 2 Micheladas.”

According to police Lopez blew a .205 on a breathalyzer test.

Officers also say Lopez was driving with her six-year-old son in the vehicle.

Additionally, Lopez told police she had no driver’s license and didn’t have insurance.

She is charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, and other moving violations.

Lopez is now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

