Warm Weather impacting horses around Lexington

While we've been enjoying the unusually mild temperatures the past few weeks, this trend may not be the best for any new horses being born this time of year.

Claiborne Farm in Bourbon County had their first foal of the year Thursday morning. (WKYT)

Claiborne Farm in Bourbon County had their first foal of the year Thursday morning and this is just the start of the foaling season which runs through May. But with such an abnormal weather pattern so far this winter, Dr. Bill Gilsenan, with Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital, says many breeding facilities will need to keep a close eye on their foals' health.

"Young foals have pretty naïve immune systems and they're pretty susceptible to changes in the environment as well," said Gilsenan.

Dr. Gilsenan adds that while foals born in warmer weather are better than the severe cold, this mild and wet weather can also lead to illness more easily.

"Ultimately we rely a little bit on the winter to give the ground a good hard freeze to kill off some of the pathogens," said Dr. Gilsenan.

According to Gilsenan, the average gestation period of mares is from 330 to 340 days, but he adds unlike humans, mares do have at least a little bit of control of their birth if conditions aren't right.

"Some mares will go over a year, some mares will go 325 days, but if there's something that's going on that's preventing them from foaling, they may keep it even a week longer than they would if the circumstances were different," said Gilsenan.

No matter what the weather is like when mares decide to give birth, Dr. Gilsenan says it's also important for breeders to practice good vigilance.

"When the foals are born to make sure a veterinarian evaluates them within the first few hours of life, practice good preventative medicine," said Dr. Gilsenan.

Staff at Claiborne say by the end of the breeding season, which runs through May, They're expecting to have over 150 new foals on property.