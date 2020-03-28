Warm days make for good weather to plant perennials

With the weather turning warmer, people are turning to the greenhouses to get plants for their gardens. But there are still some flowers you should hold off on planting just yet.

"A lot of tropical flowers will bloom all summer and those you do need to wait until after, traditionally, the Derby when it's ran in May," Robin Michler, Michler's Florist, Greenhouse, and Garden Design, said. "You don't need to wait until September when it's going to be run this year but on the other side, all of our flowering native perennials are used to Kentucky weather. They're used to that flip flop."

As far as Kentucky weather goes, there can still be those ups and downs as April rolls around.

"We expect it to still frost," Michler said. "Anything you plant now needs to be able to take the frost. Fortunately, that is a pretty broad selection of plants."

Any Kentucky native, or similar climate, shrubs, flowers and such will do the trick. Edible plants are fair game, too.

"There's a lot of perennial herbs you can go ahead and plant out now such as oregano, thyme, mint, chives. A lot of people right now have been expressing interest in herbs and veggies," Michler said.

So as long as it can withstand a cold day or two, grab that soil, shovel, and get to planting.