Warmer weather leads to new warnings for Red River Gorge hikers

In the past three days Powell County Search and Rescue teams have responded to three separate calls for hikers who needed help in the Red River Gorge.

And as we get closer to summer, rescuers expect those numbers to go up. That’s why they want to warn hikers about the importance of taking plenty of water with them on hikes.

"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” said Lisa Johnson of Powell County Search and Rescue. “I can't express it enough. Your body loses water when you start sweating. You're already starting to dehydrate."

Rescuers say it’s also important to know the warning signs of dehydration before it’s too late.

"Dizziness, a lot of times you're confused. The one thing that I did find out is your breath, your breath will start feeling drying your tongue from the saliva dehydrating, and you'll get a bad taste in your mouth and that's one of your biggest signs of dehydration,” Johnson said.

Along with the perils of dehydration, Johnson says it’s important to be aware of snakes and insects that come out this time of the year.

"Snakes are really bad. I've already had two people tell me they've seen snakes out, and we're talking copperheads. This is copperhead country,” said Johnson.

Another important tip from rescuers is to take a whistle with you on any hike you go on so people can hear you easier if you get lost or hurt.