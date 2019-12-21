Warrant issued for West Virginia wanted for attempted murder in Boyd Co.

The Ashland Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to a recent shooting.

23-year-old John A. Posocco, also known as “Exxon John” is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in a shooting on East Holt Street in Ashland.

Investigators say Posocco is driving a white 2019 Chevy Cruse with the West Virginia license plate DWT-437. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police say anyone who sees Posocco should not approach him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Posocco is asked to call 911, the Boyd County Public Safety Communications Center at (606) 329-0800, email silentwitness@ashlandky.gov, or local law enforcement.

Police are not releasing additional details about the shooting in order to protect information they are developing on the investigation. A previous Facebook post from the department on Dec. 19, however, details a shooting on East Holt Street.

In that post, police say they went to a home around 12:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 hangup call. Dispatchers were eventually able to get through to a woman at the residence who told them her partner had been shot in the head. Boyd county EMS and Ashland Fire were able to render aid to the victim, who was eventually flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim's name has not been released at this time.