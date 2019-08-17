Warren Co. power outage blamed on burglary, vandalism at substation

A release from the Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (Warren RECC) in states a power outage that affected nearly 3,000 customers Friday night was caused by vandalism and burglary.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also posted the release on their Facebook page.

The power outage happened at the electric company’s Plano Substation.

Crews worked into the early-morning hours repairing damage and replacing equipment before restoring power at around 3 a.m.

The electric company reminds the public that substations are high-voltage areas that should only be entered by trained personnel, at risk of electrocution and death.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

