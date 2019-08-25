Warren Co. Sheriff, KSP conducting investigation after two found dead in home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) – A death investigation is underway in Warren County after the bodies of two people were found at a home.

Deputies say they were called to North Hewitt Road Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered the two bodies inside the home. Both are being sent for an autopsy in Louisville. The victims remain unidentified.

The death investigation is being handled jointly between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

A release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office states the “preliminary investigation does not warrant any public concern related to this incident.”

 
