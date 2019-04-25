Washington Co. employees, officers honored for stopping potential mass shooting

Employees and officers are being honored for preventing a potential mass shooting in Washington County.

Springfield Mayor Debbie Wakefield presented LB Manufacturing employees Robert Richards, Jeffery Yokum, and Brian Blandford with the "citizen bravery award" on Thursday.

"They are definitely heroes," said Wakefield.

On November 19, 2018, the three men noticed someone who didn't belong lurking outside the building and decided to get involved.

"They even confronted the person and advised him to leave, realized that something wasn't right, and called us immediately," said Springfield Police Chief Jim Smith.

Police arrested Matthew Smith, 37. Smith was armed with several guns, loaded clips, and extra ammunition, police said, adding that he appeared to have been planning a shooting at the building.

"My assistant Chief Joe Templeman, he opened the door on this truck where the guy was sitting, and immediately was faced with the barrel of a gun," Chief Smith said.

Assistant Chief Templeman and his partner, Captain Tony Golden, were also presented with medals for valor for bravely disarming and subduing the suspect.

Templeman said he and Golden were just doing their jobs.

"You know we're sworn to serve our city and the citizens of Springfield, and everybody here is pretty much our family. It's a small town, and Captain Golden is not only my partner in work, but he's also a friend - close friend of mine - and I'm glad he was there with me," said Templeman.

For the workers, receiving the award was "unreal."

They hope this situation teaches others the importance of speaking up when there is trouble.

"We just hope if anybody else sees something like that, that they'll take this as an example," Blandford said.

"Make sure you say something to somebody," added Richards.

"Don't react, call 911," said Yokum.

Smith remains in the Marion County jail. He faces five different charges including Attempted Murder.