Washington state baker apologizes for controversial cookie

A Washington baker is apologizing after cookies he created for Valentine's Day caused controversy on social media.

KING-TV reports Ken Bellingham, the owner of Edmonds Bakery, created the heart-shaped cookie with "Build that Wall" written in frosting. Bellingham says he's gotten calls from customers who are frustrated by the message. He says the cookies were meant as a joke and not as a political statement.

A woman, Ana Carrera, posted a photo of the controversial cookie on Facebook. She says as a woman with Mexican heritage it felt personal.

The cookie was one of several Bellingham created for Valentine's Day. Other cookies read "Addicted to Love" and "Cool Beans"