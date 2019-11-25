Washington takes notice of new drug treatment facility in Clay County

A new facility for drug abuse victims will be opening in Clay County.

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and the White House's 'Drug Czar' Jim Carroll made the announcement in Manchester.

Volunteers of America Mid-States will open a Recovery Community Center in the city.

The facility will expand addiction and recovery services for all of Southeastern Kentucky.

It's one of four facilities in Kentucky that focuses on helping both families and individuals in a community gathering place.

Volunteers of American also announced a new retail effort called "Mountain Market," where they'll sell Kentucky Proud items.

Carroll is the director of the White House National Drug Control Policy Office. He, along with other state officials, including Governor-elect Andy Beshear, attended the ribbon-cutting.