Waste collection truck dumps load after fire breaks out in trash

Firefighters in Lexington handled an unusual call Friday morning.

Crews had to put out a fire in a large pile of trash that had been dumped in the road.

It happened along Old Frankfort Pike, near South Forbes Road.

Waste management workers say they were out picking up trash when some materials inside their truck caught on fire. Waste crews say it’s policy to dump their load if a fire breaks out.

No one was injured in the incident, and the waste management truck wasn’t damaged.

No word at this time what caused the fire.

