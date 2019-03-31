Watch | WKYT live camera overlooking State Street near UK campus

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 12:10 PM, Mar 31, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ahead of the University of Kentucky's Elite Eight game against Auburn, Lexington Police closed off parking along streets known for post-game celebrations.

Crowds gathered on State Street following the University of Kentucky win over the University of Houston in the NCAA tournament

Celebrations early Saturday after the Wildcats beat the University of Houston ended up with two people with minor injuries and one arrest, according to police.

Through 11 p.m. Sunday, the following streets are closed:

  • Limestone – Avenue of Champions to Maxwell
  • Pine Street – Upper to Limestone
  • Jersey Street – Euclid to Maxwell
  • Maxwell – Upper to Limestone
  • Transcript Avenue
  • Journal Avenue
  • Conn Terrace
  • State Street
  • University Avenue
  • Elizabeth Street
  • Crescent Avenue
  • Scott Street (meters in front of Fire Department Station 6)
  • Forest Park

    "No Parking" notices have been issued in these areas and vehicles in violation will be towed at the owners' expense.

