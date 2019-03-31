Watch | WKYT live camera overlooking State Street near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ahead of the University of Kentucky's Elite Eight game against Auburn, Lexington Police closed off parking along streets known for post-game celebrations.
Crowds gathered on State Street following the University of Kentucky win over the University of Houston in the NCAA tournament
Celebrations early Saturday after the Wildcats beat the University of Houston ended up with two people with minor injuries and one arrest, according to police.
Through 11 p.m. Sunday, the following streets are closed:
"No Parking" notices have been issued in these areas and vehicles in violation will be towed at the owners' expense.