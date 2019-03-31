Watch | WKYT live camera overlooking State Street near UK campus

Ahead of the University of Kentucky's Elite Eight game against Auburn, Lexington Police closed off parking along streets known for post-game celebrations.

Crowds gathered on State Street following the University of Kentucky win over the University of Houston in the NCAA tournament

Celebrations early Saturday after the Wildcats beat the University of Houston ended up with two people with minor injuries and one arrest, according to police.

Through 11 p.m. Sunday, the following streets are closed:



Limestone – Avenue of Champions to Maxwell



Pine Street – Upper to Limestone



Jersey Street – Euclid to Maxwell



Maxwell – Upper to Limestone



Transcript Avenue



Journal Avenue



Conn Terrace



State Street



University Avenue



Elizabeth Street



Crescent Avenue



Scott Street (meters in front of Fire Department Station 6)

