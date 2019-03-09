Watch 'Beyond the Bench: On the Road with Kentucky Basketball,' presented by Toyota

Watch WKYT and the UK Sports Network's one-hour special on the Kentucky basketball team as it traveled to Starkville earlier this year for a road test against Mississippi State.

“Beyond the Bench: On the Road with Kentucky Basketball,” presented by Toyota provides viewers an inside look at everything that goes into making a UK road trip a successful one, including the team flight, team meals, shootaround, equipment managers prepping, locker-room access, exclusive interviews with head coach John Calipari and more.

“As I told Sam when we were doing the special, we try to make every road trip as routine as possible to prepare our kids,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “What we maybe take for granted is how much preparation we put into each game and how focused our kids have to be for each and every game, especially when you’re everyone’s Super Bowl. When WKYT and the UK Sports Network approached us about doing this, I thought this might be a neat deal to show our fans what we do week in and week out in the SEC.”

