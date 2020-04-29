Watch: Detroit woman starts dance party on sidewalk while social distancing

This is the way they social distance in the Motor City.

“I love my neighbors,” Luwana Conway said on Facebook. “I asked them if they could come out and play.” (Source: Luwana Conway)

Wanting to stretch her legs a bit, Luwana Conway invited her friends out on the sidewalk for a line dance on a warm spring day.

“I love my neighbors,” the high school educator said. “I asked them if they could come out and play.”

Conway brought along her iPad, a speaker and a some Luther Vandross.

There’s nothing like a little “Better Love” to brush away some of the blues of a pandemic.

“My neighbors love me,” she said. “I love my neighbors.”

Thank You for sharing the good vibes, Luwana.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.