'I'll die in 5 years': Jared Lorenzen speaks candidly about weight in documentary

The first episode of former University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen's documentary series profiling his weight loss journey is now available to watch.

Lorenzen, who also played in the NFL, weighed in at nearly 600 pounds at the beginning of the series. The first episode was released on YouTube Monday, and it takes a look at his childhood, where he was a high school football and basketball star.

His weight became a part of his identity when he would go on to star at quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats, but his public persona was a private struggle for Lorenzen during his college years.

Lorenzen candidly said in the first episode he would "die in five years" if he didn't take steps to lose weight.

New episodes of the documentary will be released every Monday and Wednesday on YouTube.